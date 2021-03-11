DOHA, QATAR -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov lost 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 to American Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., saved just one of four break points against the unseeded Fritz.

The American, ranked 33rd in the world, won for the first time in four career matches against Shapovalov.

Shapovalov won all 24 of his service points in the first set before Fritz battled back.

"I don't think I have ever gone a set without winning a point on someone's serve," said Fritz. "That was kind of crazy. He was just playing really, really well in the first set. I think I just had to play myself into the match."

Shapovalov fought off two match points when trailing 5-4 in the third set, but Fritz responded to take the match.

Shapovalov was coming off a win over fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil after getting a first-round bye.

Fritz will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the semifinals. Basilashvili beat No. 2 seed Roger Federer of Switzerland 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Thursday, March 11, 2021