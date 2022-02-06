Delayed Canada-Russia women's hockey game in Beijing underway with masked players

BEIJING -

The Canadian women's hockey team's game against Russia at the Olympic Games was delayed over an hour and players on both teams eventually played wearing masks under their cages.

The Russians had been introduced and were lined up at the blue line at Wukesong Sports Centre, and the Canadian women hadn't emerged from their dressing room, when Canadian coach Troy Ryan walked onto his team's bench and summoned on-ice officials for a conversation.

There was no immediate explanation for the delay.

After 40 minutes of skating circling the ice and sitting on the bench, the Russian women returned to their dressing room.

Both teams skated in a pre-game warmup.

Six Russian players, including captain Olga Sosina, were in COVID-19 isolation and unable to play in an opening 5-2 win over Switzerland on Friday.

Russia had 21 players for a 5-0 loss to the United States on Saturday.

Russia issued a 17-player lineup for Monday's game against Canada.

The Russian women's hockey team isolated in the Olympic village Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 because of a coronavirus outbreak of the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7.