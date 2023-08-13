Deja Vu: American golfer Lilia Vu captures 2nd major in 2023 at Women's British Open

Lilia Vu of the U.S. celebrates victory with the trophy on day four of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, in Surrey, England, Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP) Lilia Vu of the U.S. celebrates victory with the trophy on day four of the 2023 AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath, in Surrey, England, Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS