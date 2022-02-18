Defending champion Brady Leman finishes sixth in Olympic men's ski cross

ZHANGJIAKOU, China -

Calgary's Brady Leman could not repeat as Olympic champion in men's ski cross, as all four Canadians were kept out of the big final.

Leman finished sixth overall in a disappointing result for Canada's freestyle skiing team.

Switzerland took gold and silver, with Ryan Regez coming in first and Alex Fiva behind him. Russia's Sergey Ridzik earned bronze.

A heavy medal favourite heading into the event, Canada saw three of its four skiers -- Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., Toronto's Kevin Drury and Ottawa's Jared Schmidt -- ousted in the quarterfinals.

Only Leman made it to the semifinals, where he finished last in his run. He then crossed the finish line second in the small final. The 35-year-old captured gold in men's ski cross at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Howden earned the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup men's ski cross champion in 2020-21. Drury won the Crystal Globe in 2019-20.

Schmidt was also considered a podium threat after winning bronze at two World Cup events in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2022.