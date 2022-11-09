Defender Alistair Johnston set to enter Canadian men's soccer record book

Canada's Alistair Johnston, front, and Curacao's Elson Hooi vie for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Canada's Alistair Johnston, front, and Curacao's Elson Hooi vie for the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League soccer match, in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

MORE SPORTS NEWS