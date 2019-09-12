Defenceman Michael Stone returns to Calgary Flames, signs one-year contract
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (right) tries to play the puck as Arizona Coyotes defenceman Michael Stone (26) and goalie Mike Smith defend during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:45AM EDT
CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames are bringing Michael Stone back after buying out the defenceman's contract.
The Flames and Stone agreed to a one-year contract worth US$700,000, the team announced Wednesday.
Calgary bought out the final season of Stone's previous three-year deal -- a $3.5-million cap hit -- after he cleared waivers in August.
The 29-year-old from Winnipeg had five assists in just 14 games played last season because of a blood clot in his arm.
Stone appeared in all 82 games in 2017-18 recording three goals and seven assists.
The six-foot-three, 210-pound defender has a career 29 goals, 88 assists and 117 points in 439 games with Calgary and the Arizona Coyotes.
The Flames report for physicals Thursday and open training camp Friday.