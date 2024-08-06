De Grasse coach would have gone through strict vetting process, says top Athletics Canada official

PARIS -

Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says his organization doesn't need to overhaul its accreditation process after the personal coach of sprinter Andre De Grasse was kicked out of the Paris Olympics.

Gilbert said Tuesday that Rana Reider would have went through a thorough vetting process before the joint decision by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee to accredit him for the Games.

"I'm not quite sure if it's an Athletics Canada have needs to review the threshold because I do believe because I'm one of those coaches that go through a stringent review every single year, countless background checks," Gilbert said.

"We go through it all. So I don't think that there's anything wrong with that system."

The COC said earlier Tuesday that it revoked Reider's accreditation citing "new information" about the "appropriateness of accrediting" the coach, without offering specifics. The announcement came a day before De Grasse was set to run in the 200-metre semifinals as he continues his Olympic title defence in the event.

"On Sunday Aug. 4 we learned of new information about the appropriateness of Mr. Reider remaining accredited by Team Canada at the Paris 2024 Games," the COC wrote. "In discussion with Athletics Canada, it was agreed that Mr. Reider’s accreditation be revoked.”

The organization said Reider was on probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport until May of this year, and the decision to accredit him was based on the understanding that he had no other suspensions or sanctions against him.

"He coaches our top sprinter," Gilbert said when asked why Reider would be accredited given his past. "Our focus is on performance and Andre's coach, we're going to do whatever we can to accredit him within the boundaries of what we do."

De Grasse is Canada’s most decorated male summer Olympic medallist, with one gold medal, two silvers and three bronzes. Gilbert said the 29-year-old runner from Markham, Ont., will have a lot of resources despite Reider's dismissal.

"He's got his therapist here who's very familiar with his warm-up protocol," Gilbert said "We've got two staff coaches that are sprints and hurdle coaches that are also familiar with him and his protocols. So they will also be working with him."

De Grasse reached his highest heights under Reider between 2018 and 2022. He achieved personal bests in the 100 (9.89 seconds) and 200 (19.62) at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, in addition to his best individual result at a worlds, with his 200 silver in 2019.

Gilbert said De Grasse is "doing well."

“He’s a very loose guy,” Gilbert said. “Andre is fine. He’s fine with it. He’s going to be ready to run tomorrow. … He understands our position.

“We’re making sure that we remove the distraction and focus on performance."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.