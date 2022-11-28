Day 9 at World Cup 2022: Brazil faces Switzerland; Ghana edges South Korea; Cameroon and Serbia thriller; Portugal against Uruguay later

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana celebrates scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Mohammed Kudus of Ghana celebrates scoring their team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Korea Republic and Ghana at Education City Stadium on Nov. 28, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS