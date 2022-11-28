Day 9 at World Cup 2022: Brazil faces Switzerland; Ghana edges South Korea; Cameroon and Serbia thriller; Portugal against Uruguay later

Welcome back to another day of World Cup action as the second round of group stage matches comes to a close.

Before jumping into the drama on the pitch, catch up on Sunday’s results when Canada was eliminated from the tournament, Germany struck late to draw against Spain, and more.

Here is what you need to know so far about Day 9 in Qatar.

BRAZIL VS. SWITZERLAND

Coming up next, we have top-ranked Brazil facing Switzerland in Group G.

Neymar is unavailable due to injury which is a huge blow for the South Americans but the team has a stacked squad to rely on. Can a resilient Switzerland side keep them tame?

Ahead of kickoff, both teams have named their starting lineups. Here is who makes the cut.

BRAZIL XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro, Casemiro, Fred, Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison

SWITZERLAND XI: Yan Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Fabian Rieder, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo

SOUTH KOREA VS. GHANA

Full match report

Another thrilling 90 minutes saw Ghana edge South Korea 3-2 in style.

Momentum from a strong performance against Portugal flowed into Ghana’s second match, with Mohammed Sulis and Mohammed Kudus finding the back of the net in the first half.

However, South Korea came out in the second half with an intent to strike back, and a brace from Cho Gue-sung turned things 2-2 within a three-minute span.

The night's hero was then Kudus, again, as the 22-year-old turned in the winning goal for Ghana. Deep in stoppage time, South Korea saw a chance cleared off the line. Head coach Paulo Bento was also shown a red after full-time meaning he will not be available for the final game.

CAMEROON VS. SERBIA

Full match report

It was a thriller at Al Janoub Stadium as Cameroon and Serbia drew 3-3 in Group G. In a tale of two halves, quick-fire goals took centre stage between these sides.

Jean-Charles Castelletto opened the scoring for Cameroon, only for Serbia’s Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to score two goals in two minutes during first half stoppage time.

In the second half, Serbia extended its lead to 3-1 through go-to striker Aleksandar Mitrovic before Cameroon them scored twice in three minutes through Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to see the match end in a draw.

LATEST NEWS

Stunningly, reports claim Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has left the World Cup after a falling out with staff regarding their preferred style of play. The Inter Milan player normally starts, but did not feature against Serbia.

Following Canada’s elimination from the World Cup in a 4-1 loss to Croatia, the Europeans hit back at head coach John Herdman over his controversial statements before kickoff.

LOOKING AHEAD

Brazil vs. Switzerland at 11 a.m. on TSN

Portugal vs. Uruguay at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time