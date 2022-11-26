Day 7 at World Cup 2022: France battle Denmark; Poland, Australia stay alive with wins; Argentina-Mexico to come

Welcome to CTVNews.ca's Day Seven coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for the latest on every match, injury updates, and all the start times.

Defending champion France take on Denmark in what should be a fantastic fixture.

Argentina hope to bounce back from that shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, against a Mexico side that has advanced to the Round of 16 in each of the last seven World Cups.

Earlier, Australia staved off elimination with a 1-0 win over Tunisia. Poland also kept its hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Friday’s action saw Iran bounce back from its humiliating 6-2 opening defeat with a dramatic 2-0 win over Wales.

Both England and Netherlands were outplayed by the U.S. and Ecuador, respectively, but escaped with draws.

Senegal defeated Qatar 3-1, meaning the host nation now has no chance of qualifying for the next round.

FRANCE VS. DENMARK

Denmark look to make it three straight wins against France in all competitions while the defending champion looks to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.

France starting XI: Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud.

Denmark starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel (c), Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Victor Nelsson, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Mikkel Damsgaard, Andreas Cornelius.

POLAND VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Robert Lewandowski finally came to the World Cup party with his first-ever tournament goal and an assist in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabi

The Barcelona superstar assisted Piotr Zielinski superbly in the 39th minute to give Poland the lead, before a terrible giveaway by Saudi's central defender left Lewandowski one-on-one with the goalie for the second.

Saudi Arabia were awarded a controversial penalty in the 45th minute but hero from the first match Saleh Al-Dawsari's attempt was saved by Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish keeper then brilliantly denied a rebound attempt as well.

Poland also had opportunities in the 63rd minute when Arkadiusz Milik headed a cross from the left wing against the crossbar, and again in the 65th when Lewandowski kneed a cross against the right post.

Saudi Arabia starting XI: Mohammed Al-Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Boleahi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Firas Al-Buraikan, Sami Al-Najei, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari (c), Saleh Al-Shehri.

Poland starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (c).

TUNISIA VS. AUSTRALIA

Mitchell Duke scored a terrific header to give Australia a 1-0 win over Tunisia, staving off elimination.

Tunisia now face an uphill task to get out of the group with just one point in the bag heading into its final match against defending champion France.

Australia will go up against Denmark in its final match.

Tunisia starting XI: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Draeger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jebali.

Australia starting XI: Matthew Ryan (c), Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin.

UPDATES

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston is reportedly set to move from CF Montreal to Scottish club Celtic.

Neymar will miss Brazil's next group match on Monday against Switzerland due to an ankle injury he picked up against Serbia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here's what lies in store on Day Seven:

Argentina vs. Mexico at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

