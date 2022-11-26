Day 7 at World Cup 2022: France battle Denmark; Poland, Australia stay alive with wins; Argentina-Mexico to come

Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS