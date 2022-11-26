Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Australia topple Tunisia; Saudi aim high again; France, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico still to come

Welcome to CTVNews.ca's Day Seven coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for the latest on every match, injury updates, and all the start times.

Saudi Arabia are looking to ride momentum against Poland after creating the greatest shock in tournament history when it defeated Argentina Tuesday.

Argentina are looking to bounce back from that shock defeat, against a Mexico side that has advanced to the Round of 16 of the last seven World Cups.

Sandwiched in between those two fixtures is defending champion France, who take on a Denmark side that has won the last two meetings between the two teams and coming off a semifinal appearance at Euro 2020.

Earlier, Australia staved off elimination with a 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Watch the matches live on CTV and TSN

Friday’s action saw Iran bounce back from its humiliating 6-2 opening defeat with a dramatic 2-0 win over Wales.

Both England and Netherlands were outplayed by the U.S. and Ecuador, respectively, but escaped with draws.

Senegal defeated Qatar 3-1, meaning the host nation now has no chance of qualifying for the next round.

POLAND VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia can clinch a Round of 16 place for the first time since 1994 with a win.

Poland will continue to hope their superstar Robert Lewandowski can finally deliver on the big stage as he still remains without a goal at a World Cup.

Saudi Arabia starting XI: Mohammed Al-Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Boleahi, Mohammed Al-Burayk, Firas Al-Buraikan, Sami Al-Najei, Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari (c), Saleh Al-Shehri.

Poland starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Piotr Zielinski, Arkadiusz Milik, Robert Lewandowski (c).

TUNISIA VS. AUSTRALIA

Full match report

Mitchell Duke scored a terrific header to give Australia a 1-0 win over Tunisia, staving off elimination.

Tunisia now face an uphill task to get out of the group with just one point in the bag heading into its final match against defending champion France.

Australia will go up against Denmark in its final match.

Tunisia starting XI: Aymen Dahmen, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Draeger, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni, Ali Abdi, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni (c), Issam Jebali.

Australia starting XI: Matthew Ryan (c), Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy, Riley McGree, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Craig Goodwin.

UPDATES

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston is reportedly set to move from CF Montreal to Scottish club Celtic.

Neymar will miss Brazil's next group match on Monday against Switzerland due to an ankle injury he picked up against Serbia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here's what lies in store on Day Seven:

France vs. Denmark at 10:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN

Argentina vs. Mexico at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.