Day 7 at World Cup 2022: Argentina-Mexico goalless; France beats Denmark late; Poland, Australia stay alive

Welcome to CTVNews.ca's Day 7 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for the latest on every match, injury updates, and all the start times.

Argentina hope to bounce back from that shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, against a Mexico side that has advanced to the Round of 16 in each of the last seven World Cups.

Defending champion France defeated Denmark 2-1 courtesy a sparkling performance from Kylian Mbappe.

Earlier, Australia staved off elimination with a 1-0 win over Tunisia. Poland also kept its hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Friday’s action saw Iran bounce back from its humiliating 6-2 opening defeat with a dramatic 2-0 win over Wales.

Both England and Netherlands were outplayed by the U.S. and Ecuador, respectively, but escaped with draws.

Senegal defeated Qatar 3-1, meaning the host nation now has no chance of qualifying for the next round.

ARGENTINA VS. MEXICO

Lionel Messi's World Cup dream hangs in the balance after Argentina fell to Saudi Arabia in its opening match.

Mexico drew with Poland in its opening match and will control its own destiny with at least a point.

So far after the first 45 minutes it has been a tense affair between the two sides. Argentina have dominated possession of the ball (67 per cent) though Mexico look the more threatening when moving forward in attack. Messi, in particular, has been fairly quiet.

As a result, there has been only four shots (one on target) in the first half and things remain 0-0 at the break.

Argentina starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (c), Alexis Mac Allister, Lautaro Martinez.

Mexico starting XI: Guillermo Ochoa, Cesar Montes, Nestor Araujo, Hector Moreno, Kevin Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Andres Guardado (c), Luis Chavez, Jesus Gallardo, Hirving Lozano, Alexis Vega.

FRANCE VS. DENMARK

Kylian Mbappe's 86th minute winner against Denmark pushed France into the Round of 16, becoming the first side to advance past the group stage.

Denmark cancelled out Mbappe's earlier goal with a 68th minute equalizer by defender Andreas Christensen off a corner.

The Danes were Euro 2020 semifinalists but now face a must-win scenario in their final group match against Australia

POLAND VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Robert Lewandowski finally came to the World Cup party with his first-ever tournament goal and an assist in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabi

The Barcelona superstar assisted Piotr Zielinski superbly in the 39th minute to give Poland the lead, before a terrible giveaway by Saudi's central defender left Lewandowski one-on-one with the goalie for the second.

Saudi Arabia were awarded a controversial penalty in the 45th minute but hero from the first match Saleh Al-Dawsari's attempt was saved by Wojciech Szczesny. The Polish keeper then brilliantly denied a rebound attempt as well.

Poland also had opportunities in the 63rd minute when Arkadiusz Milik headed a cross from the left wing against the crossbar, and again in the 65th when Lewandowski kneed a cross against the right post.

TUNISIA VS. AUSTRALIA

Mitchell Duke scored a terrific header to give Australia a 1-0 win over Tunisia, staving off elimination.

Tunisia now face an uphill task to get out of the group with just one point in the bag heading into its final match against defending champion France.

Australia will go up against Denmark in its final match.

UPDATES

Canadian forward Tajon Buchanan, who currently plays for Belgium's Club Brugge, is reportedly garnering interest from Europe's top five leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France).

Canadian defender Alistair Johnston is reportedly set to move from CF Montreal to Scottish club Celtic.

Neymar will miss Brazil's next group match on Monday against Switzerland due to an ankle injury he picked up against Serbia.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here's what lies in store on Day Seven:

Argentina vs. Mexico at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.