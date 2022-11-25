Day 6 at World Cup 2022: Iran stun Wales late; Qatar hosts Senegal; Netherlands, Ecuador, England, U.S.A. still to come

Day Six has already started with a surprise as Iran bounced back from their humiliating 6-2 opening defeat by stunning Wales with a pair of late goals in a win.

Host Qatar take on African champion Senegal before Netherlands look to remain top of Group A with a win over Ecuador.

England will look to defeat the U.S. for the first time ever at a men's World Cup in the final match on Friday.

Thursday saw Cristiano Ronaldo become the first man to ever score at five World Cups, favourites Brazil looked the part during an impressive win over Serbia, and Switzerland edged past Cameroon. Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw.

Canada coach John Herdman discussed his post-match comments regarding Croatia but there was a response from Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic.

QATAR VS. SENEGAL

Senegal's Boulaye Dia took advantage of a poor attempt at a clearance by Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi to give the reigning African champion a 1-0 halftime lead.

Both sides are looking for their first points of the tournament after Qatar lost to Ecuador and Senegal lost to Netherlands in the first round of Group A matches.

Senegal starting XI: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (c), Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Ismaila Sarr, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Krepin Diatta, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou.

Qatar starting XI: Meshaal Aissa Barsham, Ismael Mohammed, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hssan, Homam Ahmed, Karim Boudiaf, Hassan Al Haydos (c), Assim Madibo, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

IRAN VS. WALES

Full match report

Iran scored two goals deep into stoppage time to stun Wales and leave the latter's hopes of advancing out of the group hanging by a thread.

Roozbeh Cheshmi's strike from outside the box in the eighth minute of added time sent Iranian fans into jubilation and Welsh into utter dejection.

Ramin Rezaeian added a second goal in the 11th minute of stoppage time.

Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey received a red card in the 86th minute.

Iran starting XI: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Ali Gholizadeh, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ehsan Haji Safi (c), Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun.

Wales starting XI: Wayne Hennessey, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Neco Williams, Gareth Bale (c), Kieffer Moore.

LOOKING AHEAD

This is what Day Six still has in store:

Netherlands vs. Ecuador at 10:45 a.m. on TSN

England vs. U.S.A. at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN 1, 3

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.