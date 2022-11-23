Day 4 at World Cup 2022: Japan upsets Germany; Croatia-Morocco draw; Spain, Canada to follow

Canada playing its first men’s World Cup match in 36 years highlights Day Four action.

Four-time champion Germany have been upset by Japan after Croatia and Morocco played out a goalless draw. Spain plays Costa Rica next with Canada and Belgium to close out the day's play.

Start times for all the matches are listed further below.

Tuesday featured arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history as Saudi Arabia defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. The other results were fairly routine with Denmark versus Tunisia and Poland versus Mexico both yielding goalless draws. France defeated Australia 4-1 in the final match of the day.

Here is everything you need to know about Day Four in Qatar:

GERMANY VS. JAPAN

Japan pulled off a brilliant second-half comeback to upset Germany 2-1 in Group E.

Germany had a 1-0 lead at halftime courtesy of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty after David Raum was needlessly brought down in the box by goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

It could so very nearly have been 2-0 but Kai Havertz was inches offside on a tap-in just before halftime.

Despite Germany's dominance of the ball with 74 per cent possession and 26 shots to Japan's 12, the Japanese were swift on the counter and earned their 75th minute equalizer through substitute Ritsu Doan.

In the 83rd minute, Takuma Asano caught the German defence off guard by beating their offside trap on a free-kick from inside Japan's own half before blasting a powerful shot past goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's near post.

Before the match, German players covered their mouths for the team photo as a form of protest against FIFA's decision to reject wearing "One Love" armbands to support diversity and inclusion.

Germany starting XI: Manuel Neuer (c), Niklas Suele, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Josua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan, Serge Nabry, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz.

Japan starting XI: Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida (c), Yuto Nagatomo, Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda.

SPAIN VS. COSTA RICA

Spain look to build off its Euro 2020 semifinal appearance while Costa Rica will be intent on rekindling memories of their dream quarter-final run in 2014.

Spain starting XI: Unai Simon, Cesar Azpiliqueta, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba, Gavi, Sergio Busquets (c), Pedri, Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Almo.

Costa Rica starting XI: Keylor Navas (c), Carlos Martinez, Keysher Fuller, Oscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewison Bennette, Anthony Contreras.

CROATIA VS. MOROCCO

Full match report

Both sides struggled to create guilt-edged opportunities in the final third and shared a 0-0 draw as a result.

Teams get one point for a draw as opposed to three for a win, so this is good news for the other two teams in Group F, Canada and Belgium.

Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Luka Modric (c), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Nikola Vlasic, Andrej Kamaric, Ivan Perisic.

Morocco starting XI: Bono, Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

UPDATES

France's starting left back Lucas Hernandez has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament and likely the rest of the club season after rupturing the ACL in his right knee. The defending champion is already missing Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Presnel Kimpembe, and Christopher Nkunku through injury.

Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is expected to miss the team's next match against Qatar due to a right hamstring injury. Defender Abdou Diallo was subbed off against Netherlands due to muscle cramps but is expected to be fit.

England captain Harry Kane is set to undergo a scan after injuring his right ankle in the Three Lions' first match against Iran.

Morocco left back Noussair Mazraoui, who impressed for an hour on the pitch, was subbed off due to injury against Croatia and his status will have to be monitored.

Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani is being treated at a hospital for facial injuries after a collision with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais during the stunning 2-1 victory over Argentina.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are the start times for all the matches remaining today. Note that CTV/TSN will have a three-hour preview of the Canada-Belgium match beginning at 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica at 10:45 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4.

Canada vs. Belgium at 1:45 p.m. on CTV/TSN.

All times listed are Eastern Standard.

With files from Associated Press.