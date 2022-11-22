Day 3 at World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina

Day Three at the World Cup is off to a rollicking start as Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest shocks in tournament history by defeating Argentina 2-1.

In Monday's action, England hammered Iran 6-2, Netherlands edged Senegal late 2-0, while Wales and the U.S. played out a 1-1 draw.

Here is everything you need to know from Day 3 in Qatar.

ARGENTINA VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Salem Al-Dawsari's imperious strike in the 53rd minute capped off 15 minutes of bedlam to start the second half before Saudi held on impressively for the first major upset of the tournament against Argentina.

Saleh Al-Shehri scored with a clever left-footed strike in the 48th minute to tie the match.

Saudi played an inspired second half after Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the 10th minute.

Entering the tournament with a 36-match unbeaten streak and as one of the tournament favourites, this is a result that will send shockwaves throughout the soccer world and makes a Group C that includes Poland and Mexico wide open.

Argentina starting XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Papu Gomez, Lionel Messi (c), Lautaro Martinez.

Saudi Arabia starting XI: Mohammed Al-Owais, Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al Tambakti, Ali Al-Boleahi, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Al Malki. Firas Al-Buraikan, Salman Al-Faraj (c), Mohamed Kanno, Salem Al-Dawsari, Saleh Al-Shehri.

DENMARK VS. TUNISIA

Denmark starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel. Daniel Wass, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle. Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard.

Tunisia starting XI: Aymen Dahmen. Mohamed Drager, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi. Ellyes Skhiri, Ghaylene Chaaleli, Aissa Laidouni. Anis Ben Slimane, Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri.

LOOKING AHEAD

