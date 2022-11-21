Day 2 at World Cup 2022: England playing Iran; Senegal to face Netherlands plus U.S. in action later

We’re back with another day of World Cup 2022 action as the Group Stage continues.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday, with a dazzling opening ceremony featuring American actor Morgan Freeman, various world leaders and BTS’ Jung Kook, as well as the first game. There are still four weeks of soccer action to come.

Here is everything you need to know from Day Two in Qatar.

ENGLAND FACE IRAN

The first game of Day Two kicks off at 8 a.m. EST/5 a.m. PST as Group B action begins with England facing Iran.

Ahead of the clash, both teams have named their starting lineups. Here is who makes the cut:

ENGLAND XI: Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane.

IRAN XI: Alireza Beiranvand; Morteza Pouraliganji, Rouzbeh Cheshmi, Majid Hosseini; Sadegh Moharrami, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ali Karimi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi.

Yesterday, Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 to kick off the tournament and history was made.

It was the first time the first goal of a World Cup was scored on a penalty kick, while Qatar became the first-ever host nation to lose the opener.

LOOKING AHEAD

Coming up later on Monday, Senegal face the Netherlands at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST, and the United States face Wales at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST.

Watch the games on CTV and TSN.