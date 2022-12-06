Day 17 at World Cup 2022: Quarterfinals on the line as Morocco and Spain in extra-time; Portugal plays Switzerland next

There are two final spots up for grabs in the quarterfinals of the World Cup with the later stages of the tournament shaping up nicely as no remaining side is ranked lower than 12th in the world. In other words, get your popcorn ready for some entertaining games!

Up first is Morocco against Spain in what is expected to be a thrilling match before Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays against Switzerland later on.

In case you missed it yesterday, Brazil danced its way past South Korea, while Croatia edged Japan on penalties to create a heavyweight quarterfinals group so far.

Here is what you need to know about Day 17 in Qatar.

MOROCCO VS. SPAIN

The first two teams to face elimination from the Round of 16 are Morocco and Spain. A win guarantees one team would progress to the quarterfinals, but after 90 minutes of action, the match is 0-0 and heads into extra-time with the prospect of penalties if the score remains level.

The opening 45 minutes were a cagey affair, with Morocco’s pacey counter-attacks keeping Spain alert, while the Europeans dominated possession of the ball in the first half.

Both Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio were stand-out players for their respective sides while Nayef Aguerd had the best chance to break the deadlock for Morocco but his header went over the bar.

In the second half, the tense atmosphere on the pitch continued. Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams threatened for Spain, who looked the better of the two teams, but Morocco's defence stood strong for the 90 minutes.

LATEST NEWS

There has been lots of Ronaldo talk in the news the last few weeks after his explosive Piers Morgan interview led to a departure from Manchester United, and on Tuesday, reports claimed the Portugal captain is not moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassar.

Additionally, Ronaldo was also reprimanded by his national team head coach ahead of the Switzerland game.

In case you missed it, Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone completed a move to Watford in England, becoming the latest national team player to confirm a club transfer after defender Alistair Johnston.

On Monday, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was unstoppable during the penalty shootout and his heroics helped the Europeans secure a spot in the next round over Japan.

LOOKING AHEAD

Morocco vs. Spain. at 10 a.m. on TSN

Portugal vs. Switzerland at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time