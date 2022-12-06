Day 17 at World Cup 2022: Portugal leads Switzerland; Morocco advances on penalties as Spain chokes

There are two final spots up for grabs in the quarterfinals of the World Cup with the later stages of the tournament shaping up nicely. In other words, get your popcorn ready for some entertaining games!

Up first was Morocco against Spain in what a tense match before Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal plays against Switzerland later on.

In case you missed it yesterday, Brazil danced its way past South Korea, while Croatia edged Japan on penalties to create a heavyweight quarterfinals group so far.

Here is what you need to know about Day 17 in Qatar.

PORTUGAL VS. SWITZERLAND

Next up is Ronaldo's Portugal against Switzerland as both teams look to claim the final spot in the quarterfinals. The Portuguese captain, however, has been dropped to the bench following his reaction to being substituted off in Portugal's last game.

It was a consistent 45 minutes of action in the first half with both teams finding their tempos early.

Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring from a tight angle before Pepe's header turned things 2-0. Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri, meanwhile, saw a free-kick fall short.

Here is who has hit the pitch for both sides.

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, William Carvalho, Otavio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos.

Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schar, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo

MOROCCO VS. SPAIN

Full match report

Morocco is the latest team to book its spot in the quarterfinals after beating Spain on penalties following a 0-0 result after 120 minutes of action. Spain missed all three of its spot-kicks.

The opening 45 minutes were a cagey affair, with Morocco’s pacey counter-attacks keeping Spain alert, while the Europeans dominated possession of the ball in the first half.

Both Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio were stand-out players for their respective sides while Nayef Aguerd had the best chance to break the deadlock for Morocco but his header went over the bar.

In the second half, the tense atmosphere on the pitch continued. Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams threatened for Spain, who looked the better of the two teams, but Morocco's defence stood strong for 120 minutes. Spain's Pablo Sarabia also hit the post in the dying seconds.

LATEST NEWS

There has been lots of Ronaldo talk in the news the last few weeks after his explosive Piers Morgan interview led to a departure from Manchester United, and on Tuesday, reports claimed the Portugal captain is not moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassar.

In case you missed it, Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone completed a move to Watford in England, becoming the latest national team player to confirm a club transfer after defender Alistair Johnston.

On Monday, Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was unstoppable during the penalty shootout and his heroics helped the Europeans secure a spot in the next round over Japan.

LOOKING AHEAD

Portugal vs. Switzerland at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time