Day 16 at World Cup 2022: Brazil plays South Korea; Croatia edges Japan on penalties

Welcome to Day 16 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Croatia squeezed past Japan on penalties after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

In the second of two matches to be played Monday, Brazil battles South Korea for a place in the quarter-finals.The winners of Monday's matches face each other in the next round.

Sunday’s action saw England thump Senegal 3-0 while France also cruised to a 3-1 win over Poland.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the knockout stages of the men's World Cup.

Here’s all you need to know from Monday:

BRAZIL VS. SOUTH KOREA

Neymar makes a return to Brazil's starting lineup after recovering from an ankly injury in the team's first match against Serbia.

South Korea dramatically clinched a place in the Round of 16 with a stoppage-time winner against Portugal, and they will require some more heroics from star man Son Heung-Min to pull off what would be one of the men's World Cup's all-time upsets.

Brazil starting XI: Alisson, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (c), Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Richarlison.

South Korea starting XI: Kim Seung-Gyu, Kim Moon-Hwan, Kim Min-Jae, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-Su, Hwang In-Beom, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang Hee-Chan, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-Min (c), Cho Gue-Sung.

JAPAN VS. CROATIA

Full match report

Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic was the hero as Croatia defeated Japan in a penalty shootout after the two teams finished level 1-1 after extra time.

Livakovic saved three Japanese penalties, from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma, and Maya Yoshida.

Japan were the better side through the opening 45 minutes, thoroughly deserving their 1-0 halftime lead thanks to Daizen Maeda's goal in the 43rd minute.

After several moments of tension in Croatia's defensive area, Japan finally cracked through as Maeda tucked the ball in from close range off a corner.

Croatia's equalizer came against the run of play, a stunning header by Ivan Perisic in the 55th minute from the edge of the penalty box off a cross from defender Dejan Lovren.

Japan starting XI: Shuichi Gonda, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida (c), Shogo Taniguchi, Junya Ito, Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Yuto Nagatomo, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Daichi Kamada

Croatia starting XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranoivic, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric (c), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic.

LATEST NEWS

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for his reaction to being substituted against South Korea.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has banned his players from wearing jewellery.

England forward Raheem Sterling has left the team to be with his family after his home near London was broken into.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are match times and broadcast details for the remaining Round of 16 matches:

Brazil vs. South Korea at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Tuesday: Morocco vs. Spain at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Tuesday: Portugal vs. Switzerland at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.