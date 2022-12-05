Day 16 at World Cup 2022: Brazil plays South Korea; Croatia edges Japan on penalties

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Croatia's Ivan Perisic, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Japan and Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

MORE SPORTS NEWS