Day 13 at World Cup 2022: Ghana seeks revenge against Suarez’s Uruguay; Portugal faces South Korea; Brazil plays later

Welcome to Day 13 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. This is your home for match reports, the latest injury and squad updates, as well as all the match start times.

Group H starts the day off with Ghana battling Uruguay for a spot in the Round of 16 and South Korea needing to beat Portugal to keep its hopes alive.

After those games, Brazil face Cameroon at 2 p.m. EST, the same time as Serbia vs. Switzerland for the final Group G matches to wrap up the group stage of the tournament.

Thursday’s frenetic action saw Germany and Belgium crash out of the competition as Japan, Spain, Croatia, and Morocco all advanced.

Canada lost its final match of the tournament 2-1 to Morocco.

Here’s all you need to know on Friday:

GHANA VS. URUGUAY

Ghana were handed a dream opportunity, wasted it, then fell apart.

Andre Ayew missed from the penalty spot in the 21st minute before a double-strike from Giorgian De Arrascaeta in the 26th and 32nd minute gave Uruguay a commanding 2-0 halftime lead.

Uruguay came into this match needing a win to advance but will still need the Portugal-South Korea result to work out in its favour.

Ghana starting XI: Lawrence Ati, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew(c), Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Uruguay starting XI: Sergio Rochet, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Mathias Olivera, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Betancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Luis Suarez(c), Darwin Nunez.

PORTUGAL VS. SOUTH KOREA

Facing a must-win scenario, South Korea are level 1-1 at the break against Portugal.

Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for Portugal in the fifth minute but Kim Young-Gwon equalized for the Asian side in the 27th minute.

A draw is enough for Portugal to clinch first place in the group and avoid a potential clash with Brazil in the Round of 16.

Portugal starting XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo(c), Ricardo Horta

South Korea starting XI: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-Gwon, Kim Jin-su, Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-Beom, Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-Sung, Son Heung-min(c), Cho Gue-sung.

LATEST NEWS

American star Christian Pulisic is likely to recover in time for the U.S.'s Round of 16 match against the Netherlands.

European soccer governing body UEFA has opened an investigation into major Italian club Juventus.

LOOKING AHEAD

Here are Friday’s match times and broadcast details:

Portugal vs. South Korea at 10:00 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Ghana vs. Uruguay at 10:00 a.m. on TSN 2

Brazil vs. Cameroon at 10:00 a.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Switzerland vs. Serbia at 10:00 a.m. on TSN 2

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.