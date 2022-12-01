Day 12 at World Cup 2022: No. 2 Belgium eliminated; Morocco and Croatia advance; Group E drama up next

Eight teams have secured their spots in the Round of 16, and the second half of the bracket is now looking to join them in the knockouts.

Thursday’s action sees Groups E and F hit the pitch with Croatia, Belgium, Morocco, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and Germany all hoping to keep their World Cup campaigns alive. Canada has already been eliminated from the tournament.

If you missed Wednesday’s action, Australia stunningly knocked Denmark, while Argentina and Poland qualified dramatically, seeing Mexico head home early.

Here is what you need to know about Day 12 in Qatar.

CROATIA VS BELGIUM

In a thrilling all-European match, Croatia and Belgium went head-to-head for one of the top spots in Group F with Croatia moving on after a 0-0 draw.

It was a tense affair first half, and Belgium breathed a sigh of relief after Croatia was handed a penalty mid-way through. But after the Video Assistant Referee review, Luka Modric was not allowed to take the penalty.

Then in the second 45 minutes, the Belgians ramped up the pressure with Romelu Lukaku finally making his World Cup debut after recovering from injury. The Inter Milan striker, however, missed multiple opportunities to score and the second-ranked side exited early.

CANADA VS MOROCCO

Morocco claimed the top spot in Group F after beating already-eliminated Canada 2-1.

The match was all Morocco during the opening 45 minutes, with Hakim Ziyech making the most of an error by goalkeeper Milan Borjan after four minutes before Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead.

Canada looked dejected after the two goals, only for Sam Adekugbe to force an own-goal and turn things 2-1 at the break.

Yet despite more pressure in the second half from John Herdman’s side and an Atiba Hutchinson effort cleared off the line, Canada ends its World Cup campaign with zero points.

LATEST NEWS

Following Mexico’s stunning elimination from the group stage for the first time in 44 years, head coach Gerardo Martino admitted his time with the national team was over.

When questioned about his Canadian men’s national team's future, head coach John Herdman admitted he does remain interested in leading the team at the 2026 World Cup. Canada will act as one of three tournament hosts alongside the United States and Mexico.

Twelve years after Luis Suarez’s controversial handball drama, Ghana and Uruguay meet again with Round 16 action on the line. Get ready for more fireworks!

LOOKING AHEAD

Japan vs. Spain at 2 p.m. on TSN

Costa Rica vs. Germany at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time