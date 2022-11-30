Day 11 at World Cup 2022: Australia knock Denmark out; Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi battle it out in Group C

Welcome to Day 11 coverage of the men’s FIFA World Cup. CTVNews.ca has all the match reports, latest injury and squad updates, as well as the match start times for Wednesday’s games.

The first major shock of the day is in the books as Australia dumped Denmark out of the tournament with an impressive 1-0 victory.

Tunisia pulled off its own major upset with a 1-0 win over France but it still left them behind Australia for a place in the Round of 16.

Argentina plays Poland and Mexico face Saudi Arabia to settle matters in Group C.

Tuesday’s play saw the Netherlands and Senegal advance from Group A to the Round of 16. England and USA also progressed from Group B with wins.

Here’s all you need to know Wednesday:

ARGENTINA VS. POLAND

Argentina must beat Poland to avoid a potential clash with France in the Round of 16.

The winner of this group would face Australia.

Poland currently lead Group C, a point ahead of both Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

ARGENTINA STARTING XI: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (c), Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez.

POLAND STARTING XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Piotr Zielinski, Krystian Bielik, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Karol Swiderski, Robert Lewandowski (c).

MEXICO VS. SAUDI ARABIA

Mexico must win to stand any chance of making it out of the group while also hoping the Argentina-Poland result works out in its favour.

They have reached the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cups entering this tournament.

Saudi Arabia will be assured of qualifying with a win but a draw brings several the other result and mathematics into the equation.

MEXICO STARTING XI: Guillermo Ochoa (c), Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Orbelin Pineda, Alexis Vega, Henry Martin.

SAUDI ARABIA STARTING XI: Mohammed Al-Owais, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Al-Boleahi, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohamed Kanno, Saud Abdulhamid, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Salem Al-Dawsari (c).

FRANCE VS. TUNISIA

Full match report

Tunisia took full advantage of an experimental French team to win 1-0 courtesy of a Wahbi Khazri solo run.

France had already clinched a place in the next round and head coach Didier Deschamps elected to rest virtually all of his main players.

The win gave Tunisia four points for the group stage, but Australia advance with six after defeating Denmark.

FRANCE STARTING XI: Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Youssouf Fofana, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, Kingsley Coman, Randal Kolo Muani, Jordan Veretout.

TUNISIA STARTING XI: Aymen Dahmen, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Nader Ghandri, Ali Maaloul, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Wahbi Khazri, Anis Slimane.

DENMARK VS. AUSTRALIA

Full match report

Australia pulled off a massive 1-0 upset win over Denmark to dump the Euro 2020 semifinalist out of the competition.

Mathew Leckie did extremely well to score the winner in the 60th minute after receiving the ball on a counter with still two defenders and the goalkeeper to beat.

Needing a win, Denmark looked extremely uninspired in the final third and never looked a serious threat to score.

DENMARK STARTING XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Kristensen, Jesper Lindstrom, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Martin Brathwaite.

AUSTRALIA STARTING XI: Mathew Ryan, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Craig Goodwin, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Mathew Leckie, Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke.

LATEST NEWS

Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is nursing a hamstring injury and did not take part in Tuesday’s training ahead of their match against Morocco on Thursday.

FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Croatia on Tuesday after its’ fans taunted Canada’s goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties, during Sunday’s World Cup match.

American Christian Pulisic is listed as day-to-day after sustaining a pelvic injury in the U.S.'s 1-0 win against Iran.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may be on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia club team Al-Nassr.

Welsh legend Gareth Bale dismissed suggestions he may retire after Wales exited the World Cup Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Match times are listed below:

Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 2

Argentina vs. Poland at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Day 12 looks like this:

Canada vs. Morocco at 9:45 a.m. on CTV/TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

Croatia vs. Belgium at 9:45 a.m. on TSN 2

Germany vs. Costa Rica at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 2

Spain vs. Japan at 1:45 p.m. on TSN 1, 3, 4, 5

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.