Day 11 at World Cup 2022: Australia knock Denmark out; Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi battle it out in Group C

Denmark's Christian Eriksen gestures during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Denmark's Christian Eriksen gestures during the World Cup group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS