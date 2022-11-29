Day 10 at World Cup 2022: Netherlands, Senegal move on; Rivalry drama in Group B up next

The third round of group stage matches has arrived and it’s do or die as teams have one final chance to qualify for the Round of 16.

Kicking off on Tuesday is Group A, with Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal, and hosts Qatar all in action. Later, Group B comes to a close with England, Wales, Iran and the United States hitting the pitch.

In case you missed it, yesterday was one of the most thrilling days of action so far. Cameroon and Serbia tied 3-3, Ghana edged past South Korea, plus Brazil and Portugal qualified for the knockouts.

Here is what you need to know about Day 10 in Qatar.

ECUADOR VS SENEGAL

Full match report

Senegal made the most of its final chance to reach the knockouts and beat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify.

Ismaila opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a dramatic second half saw Moises Caicedo pull level only for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to win it 2-1.

Group A finished with Netherlands on top with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

NETHERLANDS VS QATAR

Full match report

Netherlands secured its spot at the top of Group A after a 2-0 win over Qatar.

Twenty-three-year-old midfield star Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in as many games to put his side up 1-0 before Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead four minutes into the second half.

Louis van Gaal’s side finished with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

LATEST NEWS

FIFA have charged Croatia after fans taunted Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan due to breaking rules relating to discrimination and security.

Additionally, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been spotted at the airport, amid reports he was dropped from the squad following a dispute with staff.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wales vs. England at 2 p.m. on TSN

Iran vs. USA at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time