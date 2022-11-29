Day 10 at World Cup 2022: Group B drama as Iran faces USA and Wales battles rivals England

The third round of group stage matches has arrived and it’s do or die as teams have one final chance to qualify for the Round of 16.

Kicking off on Tuesday was Group A, with Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal, and hosts Qatar all in action. Up next, Group B comes to a close with England, Wales, Iran and the United States hitting the pitch.

In case you missed it, yesterday was one of the most thrilling days of action so far. Cameroon and Serbia tied 3-3, Ghana edged past South Korea, plus Brazil and Portugal qualified for the knockouts.

Here is what you need to know about Day 10 in Qatar.

IRAN VS USA

The first rivalry match in Group B sees Iran (three points) take on the United States (two points). This spirited clash will have implications on and off the pitch, with politics taking centre stage prior to the match.

Needing a win to move on, the U.S. came out flying and hold the lead at half-time as a result. Multiple attempts initially fell short but right before the break, Christian Pulisic bundled the ball over the line. The Chelsea star appeared to pick up an injury but eventually returned to the pitch.

Here is who is in action for both sides.

Iran XI: Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini, Morteza Pouraliganji, Milad Mohammadi, Ahmad Nourollahi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Ehsan Hajsafi, Ali Gholizadeh, Sadar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

USA XI: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Tim Ream, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Antonee Robinson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Christian Pulisic

WALES VS ENGLAND

The second rivalry match in Group B sees Wales (one point) take on England (four points). The group leader only needs one point to ensure it moves on.

England's scoring struggles linger after its 0-0 draw with the U.S., and things remain deadlocked against Wales despite the majority of possesion. Marcus Rashford had a chance saved by Danny Ward.

Wales was also forced into an early substitution after Neco Williams suffered a head injury.

Here is who is in action for both sides.

Wales XI: Danny Ward, Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Joe Allen, Ethan Ampadu, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Daniel James

England XI: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane

ECUADOR VS SENEGAL

Full match report

Senegal made the most of its final chance to reach the knockouts and beat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify.

Ismaila opened the scoring from the penalty spot before a dramatic second half saw Moises Caicedo pull level only for Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly to win it 2-1.

Group A finished with Netherlands on top with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

NETHERLANDS VS QATAR

Full match report

Netherlands secured its spot at the top of Group A after a 2-0 win over Qatar.

Twenty-three-year-old midfield star Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in as many games to put his side up 1-0 before Frenkie de Jong doubled the lead four minutes into the second half.

Louis van Gaal’s side finished with seven points, Senegal six, Ecuador four and Qatar zero.

LATEST NEWS

FIFA have charged Croatia after fans taunted Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan due to breaking rules relating to discrimination and security.

Additionally, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been spotted at the airport, amid reports he was dropped from the squad following a dispute with staff.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wales vs. England at 2 p.m. on TSN

Iran vs. USA at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time