Day 10 at World Cup 2022: All to play for in Group A as Senegal faces Ecuador, Netherlands plays Qatar

The third round of group stage matches has arrived and it’s do or die as teams have one final chance to qualify for the Round of 16.

Kicking off on Tuesday is Group A, with Netherlands, Ecuador, Senegal, and hosts Qatar all in action. Later, Group B comes to a close with England, Wales, Iran and the United States hitting the pitch.

In case you missed it, yesterday was one of the most thrilling days of action so far. Cameroon and Serbia tied 3-3, Ghana edged past South Korea, plus Brazil and Portugal qualified for the knockouts.

Here is what you need to know about Day 10 in Qatar.

ECUADOR VS SENEGAL

Sitting second and third respectively in Group A, it’s all to play for between Ecuador and Senegal.

The opening 45 minutes have been a nervy contest with both sides pushing for the opener though only one shot has hit the target combined.

The deadlock eventually broke when a mistake from Ecuador in the box allowed Ismaila Sarr to turn things 1-0 from the penalty spot just before half time, handing Senegal a slight advantage.

Here is who has hit the pitch for both teams.

Ecuador XI: Hernan Galindez, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Angelo Preciado, Pervis Estupinan, Carlos Gruezo, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Plata, Enner Valencia

Senegal XI: Edouard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismail Jakobs, Idrissa Gueye, Pathe Ciss, Pape Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye, Boulaye Dia

NETHERLANDS VS QATAR

Meanwhile, the other two teams in Group A also kickoff today. Qatar has already been eliminated, but Netherlands still has a chance to reach the Round of 16.

The Dutch hold a slight advantage after 45 minutes, with 23-year-old midfield star Cody Gakpo scoring his third goal in as many games to put his side up 1-0.

Here is who has hit the pitch for both teams.

Netherlands XI: Andreis Noppert, Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfires, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind, Davy Klassen, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Qatar XI: Meshaal Barsham, Pedro Miguel, Abdelkarim Hassan, Ismaeel Mohammad, Hassan Al Haydos, Akram Afif, Abdulaziz Hatim, Homam Al Amin, Assim Madibo, Khoukhi Boualem, Almoez Ali

LATEST NEWS

FIFA have charged Croatia after fans taunted Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan due to breaking rules relating to discrimination and security.

Additionally, Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana has reportedly been spotted at the airport, amid reports he was dropped from the squad following a dispute with staff.

LOOKING AHEAD

Ecuador vs. Senegal at 10 a.m. on TSN

Netherlands vs. Qatar at 10 a.m. on TSN

Wales vs. England at 2 p.m. on TSN

Iran vs. USA at 2 p.m. on TSN

All times listed are Eastern Standard Time