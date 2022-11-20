Day 1 at World Cup 2022: Opening ceremony dazzles as Qatar face Ecuador

After a long four years, another FIFA Men’s World Cup is here.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday with four weeks of soccer action to come. Here is everything you need to know from Day One in Qatar.

OPENING CEREMONY DAZZLES

The official opening ceremony for Qatar 2022 at Al Bayt Stadium dazzled viewers. All 32 flags of the participating countries were displayed alongside impressive visuals and dancing.

American actor Morgan Freeman made a surprise appearance as the narrator expressing how “football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, also brings together communities.”

Meanwhile, South Korean pop singer Jung Kook of boy band BTS also performed his new single ‘Dreamers’ to celebrate the beginning of the tournament.

Various global leaders were in attendance, including Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Qatar's ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

QATAR FACE ECUADOR IN OPENING MATCH

The first official game of the tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST as hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A.

Ahead of the clash, both teams have named their starting line-ups. Here is who makes the cut.

QATAR XI: Saad Al-Sheeb; Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan; Pedro Miguel, Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem, Homam Ahmed; Hassan Al-Haydos, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

ECUADOR XI: Hernan Galindez; Angelo Preciado, Felix Torres, Piero Hincapie, Pervis Estupinan; Gonzalo Plata, Sebas Mendez, Moises Caicedo, Romario Ibarra; Enner Valencia, Michael Estrada

On Monday, Senegal face the Netherlands to wrap up Group A action.

Group B also begins on Monday with England against Iran and the United States against Wales.

This is a breaking news story. More updates to follow.