Advertisement
Damian Warner named Canada's flag-bearer for Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 7:04PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, August 7, 2021 7:04PM EDT
Share:
TORONTO -- Canadian Damian Warner will carry the country's flag in the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday, the Canadian Olympic Committee announced.
Warner won an Olympic gold medal in the men's decathlon.
"It is an honour of my lifetime to be named as a flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of these games," Warner said at a press conference on Saturday.
More to come.
RELATED IMAGES