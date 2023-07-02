Damian Lillard asks the Trail Blazers for a trade, team confirms

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File) Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS