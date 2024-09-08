Sports

    • Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott signs four-year, US$240-million contract, becomes highest-paid player in NFL history

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Gareth Patterson/AP Photo) Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Gareth Patterson/AP Photo)
    Hours before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback Dak Prescott agreed to a record four-year, US$240 million contract extension, his agent Todd France confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

    The deal, according to ESPN and The Athletic, includes US$231 million guaranteed, making Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL.

    The 31-year-old becomes the first player to earn $60 million per year.

    Last season, Prescott threw a league-high 36 passing touchdowns, becoming the first Cowboys signal caller to do so. He also led the NFL in completions with a career-high-tying 410. Prescott finished with 4,516 passing yards, third most in the NFL.

    The three-time Pro Bowler finished second in NFL MVP voting.

    The Cowboys open the season on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

