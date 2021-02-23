PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC -- A Czech freediver has set a world record in men's swimming under ice.

David Vencl swam the longest distance of 80.9 metres (265 feet) holding his breath on Tuesday. In this category, freedivers cannot use any fin, diving suit, cap and weights.

The previous record was 76.2 metres (250 feet) by Stig Severinsen of Denmark in April 2013, according to the Guinness World Records.

Vencl took 1 minute, 35 seconds for the record at a lake in Lahost in northern Czech Republic.

“It was faster than I expected, I felt great,” Vencl said. “I knew for sure that I will swim the 80 metres but, of course, that weight of the moment was the only thing that was tiring me down a little bit.”

Organizers said the ice was at least 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) thick, a condition for the record to be recognized.