Czech Republic beats Switzerland to open world juniors
Switzerland's Philipp Kurashev, right, is watched by Czech Republic's Martin Necas as he reaches for the puck during third period IIHF world junior hockey action in Vancouver, on Wednesday December 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 8:08PM EST
VANCOUVER -- David Kvasnicka scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2019 world junior hockey championship.
Martin Kaut scored at 9:02 of the second for the Czech Republic (1-0-0) to make it a 1-1 game through 40 minutes at Rogers Arena.
Nando Eggenberger gave Switzerland a short-lived 1-0 lead with a power-play goal just 1:17 before Kaut responded for the Czechs.
Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the win while Luca Hollenstein stopped 25-of-27 shots in defeat.
The Czechs don't play another Group A game until Friday when they face Russia. The Swiss are back on the ice against the host Canadians on Thursday.