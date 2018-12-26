

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- David Kvasnicka scored 52 seconds into overtime as the Czech Republic beat Switzerland 2-1 on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2019 world junior hockey championship.

Martin Kaut scored at 9:02 of the second for the Czech Republic (1-0-0) to make it a 1-1 game through 40 minutes at Rogers Arena.

Nando Eggenberger gave Switzerland a short-lived 1-0 lead with a power-play goal just 1:17 before Kaut responded for the Czechs.

Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the win while Luca Hollenstein stopped 25-of-27 shots in defeat.

The Czechs don't play another Group A game until Friday when they face Russia. The Swiss are back on the ice against the host Canadians on Thursday.