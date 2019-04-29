

The Associated Press





ANKARA, Turkey -- Czech international Josef Sural died and six other Alanyaspor players were injured Monday after their van was involved in an auto accident on the way home from a game in Turkey's top-tier soccer league.

Sural, 28, died in a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, Alanyaspor's president Hasan Cavusoglu told NTV television by telephone.

The six other players were reported to be in a stable condition.

Cavusoglu said Sural and the other six players had hired a private luxury van to return from an away game against Kayserispor, in central Turkey. The crash occurred near the entrance to the town of Alanya, on Turkey's Mediterranean coast.

Cavusoglu said the driver of the van was being questioned by police.

State-run Anadolu Agency said the van veered off the road and overturned.

"Our pain is huge, "Cavusoglu said.

Sural, a forward who made his debut for the Czech national team in 2013, joined Alanyaspor in January.