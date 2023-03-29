Cyprus gets tough on fan violence at sporting events

A woman walks outside of the burnt public bus office next of the athletic complex in Nicosia, Cyprus, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Cyprus' justice minister has unveiled a host of measures to combat fan violence at sporting events, including pre-game drug and alcohol tests, increased body searches and tougher policing. The measures come days after opposing fans at a basketball playoff game between rivals Anorthosis and Apollon fought inside and outside the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium setting fire to public transport offices outside the venue. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

