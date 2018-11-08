

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport has suspended cyclist Greg Doucette for eight years for a second anti-doping violation.

The CCES said in a release Thursday that Doucette, 43, refused to submit a sample for an in-competition doping control session in May at the Tour de Keji race in Nova Scotia.

Doucette, from Halifax, was suspended from competition for two years in 2010 when, as a powerlifter, he tested positive for a banned substance.

Doucette was fined $50,000 and was handed a 20-month conditional sentence and one year of probation in 2012 for smuggling and distributing anabolic steroids.