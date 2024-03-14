Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's

Homicide team investigating suspicious death near University of British Columbia
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John’s on Thursday.
The event brings curling teams from 15 different associations together to compete in a national tournament. Organizers say it’s the only national curling championship in the world with a focus on LGBTQ2S+ athletes.
“I think curling is one of the more inclusive sports. They’ve worked really hard at pushing for more inclusivity for everyone,” said Shelby Arnold, who is helping to organize the tournament in St. John’s this weekend.
“Being able to bring everybody together to be their authentic selves, to play some great games of curling, just shows how far curling has come.”
Just like the major tournaments, athletes in this competition have to win in their local tournaments before making it to the national stage.
Former Olympic Champion and current St. John's City Councilor Jamie Korab throws a stone as an opening ceremony for the Canadian Pride Curling Championship in St. John’s. (Garrett Barry)
Spencer McKnight, who is representing Saskatoon in the event, said many of the athletes are curlers who played competitively at the junior levels, and are now enjoying the chance to reconnect with the game.
“It gives us all a really good chance to meet friends from across the country and have a really fun, competitive tournament,” he said.
“And winning is very fun, obviously.”
McKnight and his Saskatoon team took home the title on home ice in 2022 when the tournament was held in Saskatoon.
Jeremy Grimes, who is skip for Team St. John’s in this year’s tournament, is hoping to do the same.
“To have that home ice advantage, to have lots of people here cheering us on is very exciting for us,” he said. “We really hope that we can do them proud and win this thing.”
The tournament started in 2006, and rotates hosts across Canada. This year is the first time St. John’s has hosted the event. It’s being held at the RE/MAX Centre, the city’s only curling club.
Winnipeg’s Team Boisvert poses for a photo with a Newfoundland dog at the RE/MAX Centre in St. John’s. (Garrett Barry)
Arnold said the event is contrasting an increased scrutiny and political attack in Newfoundland and Labrador against pride-related events and inclusive education curriculum.
“For us to be able to bring this event here and to have the visibility… it really just goes to show, like, we’re not going to be silenced. We’re not going anywhere.”
There’s no restriction on who can participate — it’s open to LGBTQ2S+ curlers, as well as their friends and family.
“I feel honestly very privileged and blessed to be able to do this,” Grimes added. “You think about Canada being so inclusive and us being able to have this event here. Many other places in the world might not even have that ability, due to political climates and whatever it may be.”
The event runs until Sunday, with the championship game starting at 3 p.m. NT on Sunday.
