Crush of people at opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar kills at least 12

People gather outside the HJRA hospital, in Antananarivo. Madagascar, Aug. 25, 2023, to find out the situation of loved ones after a crush at a local stadium. Local media in Madagascar report that at least 12 people have died in a crush at the stadium as sports fans gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games. (AP Photo Laetitia Bezain) People gather outside the HJRA hospital, in Antananarivo. Madagascar, Aug. 25, 2023, to find out the situation of loved ones after a crush at a local stadium. Local media in Madagascar report that at least 12 people have died in a crush at the stadium as sports fans gathered for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games. (AP Photo Laetitia Bezain)

MORE SPORTS NEWS