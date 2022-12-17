Croatia claims third at 2022 World Cup after thrilling win against Morocco

A thrilling 90 minutes in Qatar saw Croatia finish third in the 2022 World Cup after a 2-1 win.

After falling short to Argentina and France in the semifinals, both Croatia and Morocco looked to finish their campaigns on a positive note.

But now, Croatia has finished in the top three for a consecutive World Cup after losing the 2018 final to France, while Morocco can still keep its head held high after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semifinals.

Despite not finishing with the trophy in their hands, placing in the top four will significantly impact future soccer development for both nations.

Here is what went down on Saturday.

CROATIA VS. MOROCCO

Full match report and reaction

Croatia and Morocco impressed in Qatar, and the statistics prove it, meaning this third-place match was always tipped to be a battle on the pitch.

Heading into the game, Achraf Hakimi led in tackles (23), followed by Mateo Kovacic (18), Sofyan Amrabat won possession the most (51 times), slightly above Luka Modric (45), while Josko Gvardiol had the most clearances (33).

During the opening 45 minutes, supporting and neutral fans were kept on their toes as the game exploded right from the kickoff.

Tournament breakout star Gvardiol put Croatia ahead after seven minutes, only for Morocco to equalize 112 seconds later through Achraf Dari.

It was then a thrilling contest with Croatia’s midfield looking to maintain control of the ball, but Morocco’s lightning-quick counter-attacks saw a few efforts fall short.

Just before the break, Mislav Orsic sent a curling shot off the post and in to put Croatia up 2-1.

Coming out into the second half, the match quieted down on the pitch, with both sides forced to make multiple substitutions due to injuries.

Yet, with around 20 minutes to go, tempers flared again as Croatia and Morocco each appealed for penalties, but nothing came of the claims.

Late efforts from Mateo Kovacic and Youssef En-Nesyri fell short seeing things end 2-1.

LATEST NEWS

France has been hit with a flu virus before the World Cup final causing concern for the camp.

Over in Australia, a rivalry clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned after goalkeeper Tom Glover was attacked by fans.

And in case you missed it, Canada winger Tajon Buchanan is earning attention in Italy from big-name clubs AC Milan, Inter and Napoli.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tomorrow is the big day, as the world will watch heavyweights Argentina and France go head-to-head in the final.

It’s Lionel Messi’s chance to win his first World Cup, while Les Bleus and Kylian Mbappe hope to be the first country to win back-to-back trophies in 60 years.

Argentina vs. France kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday.

CTVNews.ca will follow the final live with updates throughout the match.

Keep in mind that the tournament will also award the Golden Ball and also the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Young Player of the Tournament.