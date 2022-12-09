Croatia beats top-ranked Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic cheers with his teammates after Brazil's Marquinhos, right, missed a penalty kick at at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images) Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic cheers with his teammates after Brazil's Marquinhos, right, missed a penalty kick at at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Dec. 9, 2022. (Photo by Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS