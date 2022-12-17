Croatia and Morocco battle for third at 2022 World Cup

After falling short to Argentina and France in the semifinals, Croatia and Morocco can still look to wrap up the 2022 World Cup on a positive note as they battle for third place.

Croatia, runners-up at the 2018 tournament, could bid farewell to 37-year-old Luka Modric at his final World Cup. Morocco, meanwhile, looks to make more history after becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the final four.

Breakout players Josko Gvardiol, Dominik Livakovic, Sofyan Amrabat and Yassine Bounou will also hope to impress one final time this year on the game’s biggest stage.

Despite not finishing with the trophy in their hands, finishing in the top three will significantly impact future soccer development for both nations.

Watch the match on TSN 1, 4 and 5.

CROATIA VS. MOROCCO

Croatia and Morocco have impressed in Qatar, and the statistics prove it.

Achraf Hakimi leads in tackles (23), followed by Mateo Kovacic (18), Amrabat has won possession the most (51 times), slightly above Modric (45), while Gvardiol has the most clearances (30).

It’s going to be a battle in this match.

Ahead of kickoff, both teams have named their starting lineups. Here is who made the cut.

CROATIA XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Bosko Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Lovro Majer, Mislav Orsic, Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric

MOROCCO XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Dari, Yahia Attiat-Allah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Bilal el Khanouss, Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal

LATEST NEWS

France has been hit with a flu virus before the World Cup final causing concern for the camp.

Over in Australia, a rivalry clash between Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned after goalkeeper Tom Glover was attacked by fans.

And in case you missed it, Canada winger Tajon Buchanan is earning attention in Italy from big-name clubs AC Milan, Inter and Napoli.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tomorrow is the big day, as the world will watch heavyweights Argentina and France go head-to-head in the final.

It’s Lionel Messi’s chance to win his first World Cup, while Les Bleus and Kylian Mbappe hope to be the first country to win back-to-back trophies in 60 years.

Argentina vs. France kicks off at 10 a.m. EST on Sunday.

CTVNews.ca will follow the final live with updates throughout the match.

Keep in mind that the tournament will also award the Golden Ball and also the Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Young Player of the Tournament.