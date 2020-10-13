Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:41AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 13, 2020 10:51AM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo, Captain of Portugal prepares for kick off ahead of the international friendly match between Portugal and Spain at Estadio Jose Alvalade on October 07, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Octavio Passos/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus, the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement Tuesday.
According to the statement, Ronaldo is "well, without symptoms, and in isolation."
The 35-year-old Juventus forward played for Portugal against France in the Nations League on Sunday and against Spain in a friendly last week.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...