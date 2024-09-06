Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score 900 career goals

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Portugal's UEFA Nations League group stage match against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tapped in a volley from a Nuno Mendes cross in the 34th minute of the first half to double Portugal's lead in the 2-1 victory. An emotional Ronaldo celebrated the goal by holding out his arms as he raced to the corner of the pitch before placing his hands on his face and dropping to the ground.

Ronaldo's goal was his 131st for Portugal, which extended his record for most international goals in world football. In addition to his 769 goals scored in his club career, the Portugal captain becomes the first men's player in history to score 900 goals in official matches.

"It means a lot," Ronaldo said after the game, according to the Associated Press.

"It was a milestone I wanted to reach for a long time. I knew I would reach this number, because as I continue to play, it would happen naturally."

The 39-year-old was also the first men's player in history to score 800 goals for club and country, according to the Olympics.

Longtime rival Lionel Messi sits in second place with 842 goals, while Brazilian legend Pelé is third with 765 goals, according to ESPN.

Ronaldo's latest milestone adds to his highly decorated career, which includes holding the all-time records for most Champions League goals (141).

"It was emotional because it's a milestone," he said, per AP.

"It seems like any other milestone, but only I know, and the people around me, how hard it is to work every day, to be physically and psychologically fit, to score 900 goals. It's a unique milestone in my career."

The five-time Champions League winner began his club career with Portuguese side Sporting CP before joining Manchester United in 2003. After six seasons at United, he moved to Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, where he accumulated 450 goals in 438 games in his nine years at the club. After playing two years with Italian side Juventus, Ronaldo made his return to the Red Devils in 2021 where he played until 2023, before departing for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

In his recently launched YouTube channel, Ronaldo told his former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand he is already eyeing his 1000th career goal.

"I want to reach 1,000 goals. If I don't have any injuries, this for me is the most important (thing), I want that. For me, the best mark that I can have in football is to reach, first, 900 goals. After, my challenge is to be at 1,000 goals."