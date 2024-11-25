Sports

    Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players

    Alex Formenton, left, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin Alex Formenton, left, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Carter Hart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin
    LONDON, Ont. -

    A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.

    Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

    McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offence."

    Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

    A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 22 of next year.

    Several weeks have been set aside for legal arguments before then, but the issues discussed in those hearings cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban meant to protect the accused's right to a fair trial.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

