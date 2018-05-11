Cop who arrested Toronto van attack suspect gets gift from Cincinnati Reds' Votto
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto watches from the dugout steps in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 4:31PM EDT
TORONTO -- Count baseball superstar Joey Votto among those impressed by the bravery of Toronto police officer Ken Lam.
Votto, a first baseman with the Cincinnati Reds and a Toronto native, sent Lam a pair of game-worn cleats in appreciation of the officer's arrest of Alek Minassian, who allegedly plowed a van through pedestrians in north Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.
Lam was widely lauded for his poise after a video surfaced of him apprehending Minassian without firing a shot on April 23.
The 42-year-old Lam was presented the cleats by hockey personality Nick Kypreos, who posted a picture of the occasion on his Instagram account.