Cool air blasts fans on breezy World Cup opening night

General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) General view inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS