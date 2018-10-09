

CTVNews.ca Staff





UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been given a one-month medical suspension following his bout in UFC 229 that ended in controversy.

McGregor lost to fellow UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov following a fourth-round submission on Saturday night at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

In the aftermath of the headlining fight, Nurmagomedov leapt over the octagon and jumped into the stands, where he proceeded to fight members of McGregor’s entourage. McGregor then landed a punch on a member of Nurmagomedov’s team who had made his way into the octagon.

The Nevada Athletic Commission is withholding Nurmagomedov’s US$2 million purse pending an investigation into the incident. McGregor is reportedly also being investigated for his role in the altercation.

According to Nevada Athletic Commission, McGregor is one of 13 fighters from Saturday night’s card to be given a suspension due to medical reasons.

McGregor will not be allowed to fight until Nov. 6 and must avoid contact workouts until Oct. 28.

He is not booked for any upcoming fights.