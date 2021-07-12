Conor McGregor said he was feeling "tremendous" after undergoing surgery for a broken leg suffered during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

McGregor stumbled backwards, trapping his foot under himself and breaking his left leg, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas,

.".. Just out of the surgery room, everything went to plan, everything went perfect and I'm feeling tremendous. We've got six weeks on a crutch now and then we begin to build back," McGregor said in a video posted on social media.

"A clean break of the tibia and it was not to be. Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want but you've done nothing in there. That second round would have shown all."

McGregor's defeat and the seriousness of the injury has raised doubts about his future in the sport but UFC President Dana White said there would be fights on the table when he is fit again.