Connor Howe wins 1,500-metre gold on three-medal day for Canada at Four Continents

BREAKING Crews working to extract vehicle, occupant submerged under ice in Lake Ontario
Crews are working to recover an occupant of a vehicle that drove into Lake Ontario in Toronto Saturday morning and is submerged under inches of ice.
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships.
Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds. American Emery Lehman took silver in 1:44.03 and Japan's Ryota Kojima earned bronze in 1:44.40.
The Canadian men's team sprint squad won gold and the women's team picked up bronze.
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que.; Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que.; and Calgary's Yankun Zhao finished first in a season's-best time of 1:18.54. Kazakhstan took silver and South Korea picked up bronze.
Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C.; Maddison Pearman of Ponoka, Alta.; and Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin set a national record in the women's team sprint. Their time of 1:25.41 trimmed over a quarter-second off the previous mark set in December 2022.
Japan won gold and the United States took silver.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.
Canada has been changing the way international students work, study and live. What do you wish you knew before coming to Canada? We want to hear from you.
As the United States election cycle goes into full swing ahead of a pivotal election later this year, federal Liberals north of the border have been increasingly comparing Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans.
A Chilliwack man killed after being struck by a snowplow is being remembered as a loving father and husband.
A Canadian delegation of parliamentarians and advocates is returning from a fact-finding mission in the West Bank with a better understanding of the plight of Palestinians living under occupation and the rising tensions with Israelis as the war on Hamas wages on beyond 100 days.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre showed a lack of respect for elected officials by calling the mayors of Montreal and Quebec City 'incompetent' on social media, Valerie Plante said Friday.
Relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza protested Saturday outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing frustration over his government's seeming lack of progress in getting the more than 100 captives released as the war in Gaza drags on.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was worried by the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House, branding Trump's claim that he could stop Ukraine's war with Russia in 24 hours as 'very dangerous.'
Ottawa is looking at another weekend without skating on the Rideau Canal, even with below-normal winter temperatures on the horizon for the weekend.
A criminal psychologist says the man who committed a brutal mass killing in Saskatchewan in 2022 met nearly all the markers of psychopathy.
The new substance use policy replaces a 2018 one that required front-line officers and many other employees in 'safety-sensitive' positions to refrain from recreational cannabis use for four weeks before duty.
Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were killed in one city in Sudan's West Darfur region last year in ethnic violence by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allied Arab militia, according to a United Nations report seen by Reuters on Friday.
Sitting with arms folded, an incredulous Trump complained to the state lawyer questioning him that he was being forced to 'justify myself to you' after decades of success building a real estate empire that’s now threatened by the court case.
A French court convicted three police officers of 'voluntary violence' towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who suffered serious injuries to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton during an identity check seven years ago.
Tens of thousands of kids visit hospital emergency departments each year with preventable injuries. Here's some advice from a pediatric emergency department doctor to help avoid trips to the hospital.
A Vancouver-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Quaker Oats Company on behalf of Canadians who purchased or claim to have fallen ill from consuming products that were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
Public health experts are sounding the alarm as Canada contends with a record-breaking wave of dangerous, and sometimes deadly, invasive group A streptococcus infections. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Despite widespread regulatory changes implemented to protect sharks, a recent study suggests that the rate of global shark fishing mortality has increased in recent years. The study's lead author says shark conservation efforts need to be made 'more comprehensively.'
New theoretical research is uncovering why certain species have shrunk over time.
After Japanese author Rie Kudan won one of the country’s most prestigious literary awards, she admitted she’d had help from an unusual source — ChatGPT.
An iconic musician who has taken the stage as part of Rage Against the Machine and Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band is set to bring an exhibition to a Winnipeg museum.
Malia Obama debuted her short film 'The Heart' at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Thursday, appearing on the festival red carpet to herald the project.
A grand jury indicted Alec Baldwin on Friday on an involuntary manslaughter charge in a 2021 fatal shooting during a rehearsal on a movie set in New Mexico, reviving a dormant case against the actor.
Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing expiry.
Some Canadians who have turned to high-interest loans due to not qualifying for traditional credit could lose access to them as the government prepares to pass new laws targeting predatory lenders, according to the Canadian Lenders Association.
The Russian group was able to access 'a very small percentage' of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of its senior leadership team and employees in its cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, said Microsoft.
You'll find something a little unusual in one Guelph, Ont. mall – a mushroom and microgreen farm.
A pair of eastern Ontario residents are riding the New Year on a high note after becoming $1 million richer.
Long-track speedskater Connor Howe won gold in the men's 1,500 metres on Friday on a three-medal day for Canada at the ISU Four Continents Championships. Howe, from Canmore, Alta., finished first in one minute 43.19 seconds.
Canada's Elliot Vaillancourt won silver Friday at the FIS freestyle moguls World Cup. Vaillancourt, from Drummondville, Que., finished in second place with a score of 82.37 points, just behind Sweden's Walter Wallberg (84.92).
One of two Rhode Island men charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in connection with the death of a fan at a New England Patriots game pleaded not guilty Friday.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.
