Columbus Crew defeat Seattle Sounders to win 2020 MLS Cup
Columbus Crew players celebrate a goal against the Seattle Sounders during the first half of the MLS Championship soccer match Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The Columbus Crew are 2020 MLS Cup champions after a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
Lucas Zelarayan scored a pair of goals while Derrick Etienne added another to give the Crew their second-ever MLS Cup title. Columbus last won a title in 2008.
The Crew are led by president Tim Bezbatchenko, who had previously won an MLS Cup as general manager and vice-president of soccer operations for Toronto FC. He joined Columbus in January 2019.
Seattle entered this season as the reigning champion, having won in 2019 in a 3-1 victory over Toronto.
