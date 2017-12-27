Colton Point to start in Canada's net against Slovakia at world juniors
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Colton Point will start in net for Canada against Slovakia this evening.
Point gets the nod over Carter Hart, who played in last night's 4-2 win over Finland.
Hart is one of seven players returning from last year's silver-medal team and the presumptive starter for most of the tournament.