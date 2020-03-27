DENVER -- The Colorado Avalanche say one of their players has recovered after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The player was at home in isolation since the symptoms first appeared.

Colorado made the announcment Thursday.

The Avs player becomes the third NHL player to test positive for COVID-19. Two Ottawa Senators players tested positive earlier this moth.

The Avalanche said anyone who had known close contact with the player has been notified.

In a statement, the organization adds it will "continue to work in conjunction with our medical staff and public health officials to do everything we can to help the Avalanche community remain safe and healthy during this time."

The NHL, like almost every pro league and event, suspended its season earlier this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.