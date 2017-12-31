Cologna takes second stage of Tour de Ski, Canada's Harvey finishes 20th
Dario Cologna of Switzerland skis to win the men's 15 kilometer cross country skiing race at the Tour de Ski in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 31, 2017 12:08PM EST
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland - Switzerland's Dario Cologna claimed the second stage of the Tour de Ski on Sunday while Canada's Alex Harvey was 20th.
Cologna finished the 15-kilometre individual start classic cross-country race in 35 minutes 29.5 seconds. Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was nearly a minute behind in 36:27.4.
"It was just a bad day," Harvey said. "The 15-kilometre classic is my weakest event, but I was still expecting something better today.
"I just have to forget about today and focus on tomorrow."
Alex Poltoranin of Kazakhstan was second in 35:30.1 and Norway's Martin Sundby was third in 35:42.6.
Russia's Sergey Ustiugov leads the overall standings after two of seven stages (38:05.0).